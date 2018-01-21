Language
Irish Exorcist Doubts that "Modern-Day Priests" Believe In Demons

In recent years the demand of people who look for exorcists to deal with demonic possession “has risen exponentially”, said renowned Irish exorcist Fr Pat Collins.

The Irish Catholic writes on January 18 that Collins is baffled that Irish bishops are not appointing more exorcists. According to him they are “out of touch with reality” if they think there is no demand for them.

Collins wonders whether Catholic clergy in the modern-day Church still believe that there are evil spirits, “I suspect they don’t”.

rafferju
Again please show some evidence for your assertion. Are you a trained phycologist? If so did these priests go to you for an assessment? or are you just some wannabe attention seeker? making irrational judgments on priests "you know"
O Jesus! meek and humble of heart, Hear me.
From the desire of being esteemed,
Deliver me, Jesus. (repeat after each line)
From the desire of being loved,
From the … More
BrTomFordeOFMCap
rafferju I know priests involved. I also know of people who abandoned the Church because of the mishandling of this ministry. There's a reason why the Church restricts the ministry not only to priests but to priests appointed by the Bishop. I may be guilty of pride but I only report what I know from experience. As to whether anyone wants to hear my opinion, if they don't then they won't read my comment. That's what this is, a comment box.
rafferju
can you provide some evidence of your claims please of the priests being "bonkers". why do you think people are interested in your opinion on this priest? is this a form of pride / love of self?
BrTomFordeOFMCap
The problem is that there are priests who set themselves up as 'exorcists' or in the 'deliverance ministry' who are not balanced. In fact some of them are bonkers. Other priests are therefore both quite reluctant to get involved (no one wants to be thought bonkers) and simply too busy. Perhaps many priests no longer believe that devils exist or maybe it just isn't a major part of their theology. … More
