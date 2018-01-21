Irish Exorcist Doubts that "Modern-Day Priests" Believe In Demons

O Jesus! meek and humble of heart, Hear me.

From the desire of being esteemed,

Deliver me, Jesus

. (repeat after each line)

From the desire of being loved,

From the …

Again please show some evidence for your assertion. Are you a trained phycologist? If so did these priests go to you for an assessment? or are you just some wannabe attention seeker? making irrational judgments on priests "you know"