Clicks462
Irish Exorcist Doubts that "Modern-Day Priests" Believe In Demons
In recent years the demand of people who look for exorcists to deal with demonic possession “has risen exponentially”, said renowned Irish exorcist Fr Pat Collins.
The Irish Catholic writes on January 18 that Collins is baffled that Irish bishops are not appointing more exorcists. According to him they are “out of touch with reality” if they think there is no demand for them.
Collins wonders whether Catholic clergy in the modern-day Church still believe that there are evil spirits, “I suspect they don’t”.
#newsWyxegiapwp
The Irish Catholic writes on January 18 that Collins is baffled that Irish bishops are not appointing more exorcists. According to him they are “out of touch with reality” if they think there is no demand for them.
Collins wonders whether Catholic clergy in the modern-day Church still believe that there are evil spirits, “I suspect they don’t”.
#newsWyxegiapwp