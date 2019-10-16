Merciless: Father Stefano Manelli Suspended at 85

On February 1, Father Stefano Manelli, the founder of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate, was suspended as a priest by Salesian Father Sabino Ardito, the Vatican commissioner of Manelli’s Franciscans since 2015.
The information was divulged by VeritaCommissariamentoFFI.wordpress.com (October 15) which mostly publishes insults against Manelli.
The reason seems to be that Manelli still refuses to assist the Vatican in getting hold of the substantial property of his community.
The responsible for this step is Curia Cardinal Braz de Aviz.
