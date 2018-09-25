Clicks110
Francis Blocked Investigation of Abuse Claims Against [Liberal] Cardinal
Pope Francis ordered Cardinal Müller in 2013 to stop investigating allegations against Westminster Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O'Connor (+2017).
Marco Tosatti wrote this on September 24 referring to “a high-ranking” source in the Vatican. Francis has a history of protecting his liberal friends at any cost.
According to Tosatti the ongoing investigation against Murphy-O'Connor was the background of an incident when a furious Francis forced Cardinal Müller in June 2013 to interrupt Mass in order to talk to him at the phone.
A woman had accused Murphy-O'Connor of an involvement in abuses she had suffered from the notorious Father Michael Hill who was later imprisoned, mainly for having abused boys. Murphy-O'Connor supported Hill, gave him a position and paid his victims hush-money.
Murphy-O'Connor was a member of the Sankt Gallen mafia which organised the election of Jorge Mario Bergoglio.
The woman whom Brighton diocese paid 40'000 pounds in 2000, contacted around 2010 Westminster Archbishop Nichols who, against the norms, refused to inquire.
Therefore the dioceses of Portsmouth and Northampton brought the case directly to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. But at the end Francis blocked everything.
Picture: Franciscus, Cormac Murphy-O'Connor, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsIpjcphhtmg
Marco Tosatti wrote this on September 24 referring to “a high-ranking” source in the Vatican. Francis has a history of protecting his liberal friends at any cost.
According to Tosatti the ongoing investigation against Murphy-O'Connor was the background of an incident when a furious Francis forced Cardinal Müller in June 2013 to interrupt Mass in order to talk to him at the phone.
A woman had accused Murphy-O'Connor of an involvement in abuses she had suffered from the notorious Father Michael Hill who was later imprisoned, mainly for having abused boys. Murphy-O'Connor supported Hill, gave him a position and paid his victims hush-money.
Murphy-O'Connor was a member of the Sankt Gallen mafia which organised the election of Jorge Mario Bergoglio.
The woman whom Brighton diocese paid 40'000 pounds in 2000, contacted around 2010 Westminster Archbishop Nichols who, against the norms, refused to inquire.
Therefore the dioceses of Portsmouth and Northampton brought the case directly to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. But at the end Francis blocked everything.
Picture: Franciscus, Cormac Murphy-O'Connor, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsIpjcphhtmg