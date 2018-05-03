Clicks57
German Church Admits What Everybody Knew: Protestant Communion Introduced Long Time Ago
In Germany it has "long" been a "well-functioning" practice that Protestants in a mixed marriage receive Holy Communion, said Thomas Sternberg talking to Deutschlandfunk (May 3).
Sternberg is the head of the Central Committee of German Catholics, the highest committee of lay Catholics in the [rotten] German Church.
The recent document of the German bishops is for Sternberg “just” a sanctification of the common abuse.
However, Sternberg has said only half of the truth: The German "Holy" Communion has been distributed for years to every Protestant who asks for it. It is only a matter of time until it will also be passed on to Muslims.
#newsVmguvallye
