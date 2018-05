Deutschlandfunk

Central Committee of German Catholics

In Germany it has "long" been a "well-functioning" practice that Protestants in a mixed marriage receive Holy Communion, said Thomas Sternberg talking to(May 3).Sternberg is the head of the, the highest committee of lay Catholics in the [rotten] German Church.The recent document of the German bishops is for Sternberg “just” a sanctification of the common abuse.However, Sternberg has said only half of the truth: The German "Holy" Communion has been distributed for years to every Protestant who asks for it. It is only a matter of time until it will also be passed on to Muslims.