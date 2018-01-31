Language
Clicks
588
en.news

L'Osservatore Romano Praises the Protestants - by Father Reto Nay

L'Osservatore Romano (January 15) published a whiny article about the Protestant church in Switzerland. According to the paper it is "renewing its visions and programs" in order to "answer the needs of a society in change". A "real revolution" is allegedly underway.

The church's "vision" is based on three points, writes L'Osservatore: "witness", "open encounter" and "diversification of the forms of worship". Is this also the fluffy "vision" of the Bergoglio-Church?

I happen to be Swiss-born and I have known the Swiss Protestants since my childhood. Already then, this church existed only on paper. It does not disappear because it is funded by a state tax-system which provides it with big money from people they have never seen and they will never see in their pews.

Who cares about "open encounter" with them? Who cares about their "diversified forms of worship"? Nobody. The "real revolution" will not take place.

Picture: © Nina Stössinger, CC BY-SA, #newsPzjjdwvnjp
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
aderito
We are Catholic church ,we are diferent ,no fluffy but Truth
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss
you tell em'...Don Reto......
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss
In the old Soviet union there were two 'official' newspapers Pravda (truth) and Izvestia (News) the people's joke was that there was no news in Pravda and no truth in Izvestia....one could now say that the The Ossevatore Romano is neither Roman nor Observant...it is an irrelevant mouthpiece of Francis and his Jesuit buddies and is only useful as insulation or wrapping fish with....all its … More
Like
More
Fischl
The Osservatore should better have checked its article by an unknown soldier from the Swiss Guard
Like
More