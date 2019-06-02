How Often Did Francis Mention Communism? Not Once

During his final day in Romania, Pope Francis beatified in Blaj seven Greek-Catholic bishops (picture) murdered by the Romanian Communists (1947-1989).Marco Tosatti noticed that during the liturgy Francis succeeded in pronouncing the word “Communism” not even once.According to Francis the seven gave their lives to oppose an "illiberal ideological system."In reality they died because they resisted Communist plans to integrate the Greek Catholic Church into the Orthodox.