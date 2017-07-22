Bishop Stopped Because of Cassock

Landshuter Hochzeit

On July 10, Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer of Regensburg, Bavaria, Germany, attended the traditional pageant("Landshuter Wedding"). He was wearing his cassock and pectoral cross.A security guard forbade him to access the pageant as it is only allowed for actors and not for visitors to wear “fancy dresses”, report local media. Voderholzer had to show his identification in order to be admitted.Bavaria used to be one of the most Catholic regions in the world.