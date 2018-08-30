Clicks132
Francis' Biographer Downplays McCarrick Scandal
Austen Ivereigh, the official biographer of Pope Francis and one of his most outspoken defenders, downplayed (Twitter, August 29) the explosive Viganò statement,
“As far as I can tell at this moment, the most serious charge against Francis is that in 2013 he knew about but failed to implement a sanction that was never made public and never enforced against a long retired cardinal who had sex with adults decades earlier.”
Then Ivereigh asked – as if a bishop forcing adult seminarians into his bed is no big deal – “What am I missing?”
Pope Francis has forced bishops to retire for much lesser misdeeds than his own hushing up of the McCarrick abuses.
Picture: Austen Ivereigh © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsHmffwfdper
