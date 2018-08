Francis' Biographer Downplays McCarrick Scandal

Austen Ivereigh, the official biographer of Pope Francis and one of his most outspoken defenders, downplayed (Twitter, August 29) the explosive Viganò statement “As far as I can tell at this moment, the most serious charge against Francis is that in 2013 he knew about but failed to implement a sanction that was never made public and never enforced against a long retired cardinal who had sex with adults decades earlier.”Then Ivereigh asked – as if a bishop forcing adult seminarians into his bed is no big deal – “What am I missing?”Pope Francis has forced bishops to retire for much lesser misdeeds than his own hushing up of the McCarrick abuses.