Monsignore Bux: “It's Time To Move Toward Saint Peter”

In Francis' Church "Stalinist methods with velvet gloves” are used, Father Nicola Bux, a friend of Benedict XVI and renowned theologian, said referring to the brutal dismissal of Catholic professors at the former John Paul II Institute in Rome.
Bux commented on MarcoTosatti.com (August 7) that any debate has been suffocated in in Francis’ Church, “If you don’t think like the leader, you are identified, cataloged and excluded.”
Bux observes a “dictatorship of the party line” throughout the Church, in seminaries, faculties and the Vatican.
In the context of the upcoming Amazon Synod, he suggests that a time is coming "when we must stand up and move towards St. Peter’s.”
