Francis Keeps Undermining Priestly Celibacy

Pope Francis has allowed Greek-Catholic priests, working in Italy, to be married.In July, Francis instituted an Apostolic Exarchate for the 70’000 Greek-Catholic Ukrainians living in Italy and their 62 [mostly already married] priests.Until now, Greek-Catholic priests in Western dioceses were living a celibate life according to Saint Peter’s word to Christ: “We have left everything to follow you” (Matthew 19:27).The Exarchate's Apostolic administrator is the Roman Vicar, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis.