Near the Vatican: Yoga Pant Mass For LuLuLemon Girls (Video)

Recently, the now infamous Santa Maria in Traspontina church in Via della Conciliazione which leads up to Saint Peter's featured an Amazonian Eucharist.
Its star was a twerking girl, dressed in Yoga pants and dancing with the gospel book in her hands. The video (below) was published on Twitter (October 14).
The girl's performance generated many biting comments about the authenticity of the "Lulu Lemon people” who were described as "indigenous," "earth friendly" and "ancient."
LuluLemon is a Canadian fashion brand producing sports clothes and especially Yoga pants.
