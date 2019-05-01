Diocese Suspends Priests For "Inappropriate" Conversations

3 4 1 2

Buffalo Diocese, USA, suspended three priests last week for “unsuitable, inappropriate and insensitive conversations” during a party with seminarians in a church rectory.According to Wkbw.com (April 29) the seminarians informed their superiors. An employee of the seminary confirmed that their written testimony is authentic.The now suspended priests talked about "f***ing" and about “a priest who taught at the seminary and used to go to truck stops to give oral sex.”These perverted acts were compared by the priests to a sacrament.