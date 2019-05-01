Diocese Suspends Priests For "Inappropriate" Conversations

Buffalo Diocese, USA, suspended three priests last week for “unsuitable, inappropriate and insensitive conversations” during a party with seminarians in a church rectory.
According to Wkbw.com (April 29) the seminarians informed their superiors. An employee of the seminary confirmed that their written testimony is authentic.
The now suspended priests talked about "f***ing" and about “a priest who taught at the seminary and used to go to truck stops to give oral sex.”
These perverted acts were compared by the priests to a sacrament.
