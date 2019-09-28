Francis Prepares Next Catholic Community For the Butcher

Francis appointed a Commissioner for the male and female Brazilian Heralds of the Gospel, reports VaticanNews.va (September 28).
It is the retired Aparecida Cardinal Raymundo Damasceno Assis, 82, Brazil. His assistants [who will do the work] are Brasília Auxiliary Bishop José Aparecido Gonçalves, 59, who studied Canon Law with the Opus Dei in Rome, and Brazilian born Sister Marian Ambrosio, the superior general of the dying German Sisters of Divine Providence.
The step leading to this measure was an Apostolic visitation that started in 2017 under the pretext of complaints against the “government style” and the “formation of vocations” among the Heralds.
The community was erected by the Holy See in 2001 and has its roots in the movement Tradition, Family and Property (TFP).
It is Francis' pattern to destroy sound Catholic communities and to leave the liturgically and morally decadent traditional communities alone.
