Latin Mass Catholic Becomes One Of Most Powerful British Politicians

Jacob Rees-Mogg, an Old Rite Catholic, will serve as the leader of Britain’s House of Commons under prime minister Boris Johnson, the first British prime minister who was baptized a Catholic.

Because Rees-Mogg “opposes abortion in cases of rape” and “LGBTQ rights," Owen Jones, a columnist for the anti-life The Guardian, threw a tantrum on Twitter (July 25).

Twitter user “The Gent. Brexiteer” answered him that many other religions don’t condone gay pseudo-marriage, criticizing Jones for not condemning Muslims for doing the same.

He points out that for Jones religious tolerance and gay ideology are "incompatible.”

Below is a video in which Rees-Mogg lambasts the BBC for 23 minutes.

