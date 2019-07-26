Latin Mass Catholic Becomes One Of Most Powerful British Politicians

Below is a video in which Rees-Mogg lambasts the BBC for 23 minutes.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, an Old Rite Catholic, will serve as the leader of Britain’s House of Commons under prime minister Boris Johnson, the first British prime minister who was baptized a Catholic.Because Rees-Mogg “opposes abortion in cases of rape” and “LGBTQ rights," Owen Jones, a columnist for the anti-life The Guardian, threw a tantrum on Twitter (July 25).Twitter user “The Gent. Brexiteer” answered him that many other religions don’t condone gay pseudo-marriage, criticizing Jones for not condemning Muslims for doing the same.He points out that for Jones religious tolerance and gay ideology are "incompatible.”