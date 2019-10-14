How Bergoglio just tricked Millions of Catholics into accepting 3 Heresies

I quote from Veri Catholici's twitter feed at @VeriCatholici



Bergoglio is a trickster and expert liar. He just tricked a large part of the Catholic world into accepting 3 heresies



1) That Idolatry is not a sin

2) That Idolatry is not incompatible with being a member of the Church

3) That the Pope can be a idolater



The Catholic Church, however, teaches:



1) That Idolatry is the worse sin against the First Commandment. — Tertullian says that this sin merits the destruction of all humanity



2) Canon 1364 says that those who practice idolatry are immediately separated from the Church without any declaration of any Bishop or court or Synod being necessary to determine it.



3) Our Lord Promised: "I have prayed for you Simon that your faith not fail" Luke 22, 32, which the Fathers of the Church say means that Our Lord prays especially for His Vicar on Earth so that he might always believe in Him and never fall into apostasy. (But Bergoglio did fall into apostasy and won't explicitly admit he believes Jesus is God, But Jesus promised for all his true Vicars. Therefore, Bergoglio is not Christ's vicar but an imposter).



So by canonizing some Saints, Bergoglio hoodwinked many souls, because all who regard these as Saints are implicitly admitting



1) Bergoglio the Apostate and Heretic is still the Pope

2) Bergoglio can canonize Saints, though not in the Church any more himself

3) Jesus lied



It's your choice, Jesus or Bergoglio....



I choose Jesus!