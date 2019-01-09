Language
Unsuccessful Bishops Should Copy Successful Old Rite Communities – Cardinal Brandmüller

Traditional communities which celebrate the Old Latin Mass, especially in France, don’t lack vocations, Cardinal Walter Brandmüller told CatholicNewsAgency.com (January 8).

He recommends the [unsuccessful] bishops to “adopt this model of success”.

The Old Latin Mass generates many vocations because, before, it generates families with many children.

Brandmüller further expressed his embarrassment with the rich German Church, that is disappearing and, at the same time, lectures the poor flourishing Church in Africa and Asia.

Tesa
“Be very careful in choosing the seminarians since the salvation of the people principally depends on good pastors. Nothing contributes more to the ruin of souls than impious, weak, or uninformed clerics.” — Pope Pius VIII, Traditi Humilitati, 8 (1829)
Like
More