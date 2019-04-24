Curia Cardinal: Francis Is Loved By The Enemies of His Predecessors

There is no opposition against Pope Francis in the Roman Curia, Cardinal Kurt Koch told the Austrian State radio ORF (April 20), "Only a small minority wishes him to be a bit different.”According to Koch, the popes were always criticized, however, with Francis the fractions have shifted,“The former popes were criticized by the progressive wing but now it is the traditionalist [= Catholic] wing that has its problems with Pope Francis.”Koch stressed that Francis "likes it a lot to be pope."The cardinal was told by some Argentinian priests: “We have never seen Jorge Bergoglio happier than now that he is Pope.”