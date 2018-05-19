Unjust: All Chilean Bishops Resigned – No Individual Case Will Be Investigated

All Chilean bishops have submitted their written resignation to Pope Francis on May 17.They have been in the Vatican in the last days to meet Francis and talk about alleged homosexual abuses in Chile which have been greatly exaggerated. The standard accusation against the bishops is that they have "hushed them up" although no proves have been brought forward for this.Pope Francis will accept only the resignations of those bishops he or the oligarch media considers as their enemies.The main accuser of the bishops who is strongly pushed by the oligarch media, is a certain Juan Carlos Cruz. A naturalized U.S. citizen and vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton, in July 2017 he posted a photo on Twitter showing him campaigning for gay pseudo-marriage.Giving in to pressure from such circles will further encourage the homosexual lobby.Further, the Vatican's procedure is unjust. No just law can support a collective responsibility or collective punishment. If there are credible allegations, the individual case needs to be investigated and evidence has to be presented.