From Buenos Aires: Francis Knows Nothing About Theology, But Interested in Power

Pope Francis is “an uncultured, ill-mannered flake” who “knows nothing - not morals, not theology, not history. Nothing. Only power interests him.”
This, an unnamed former prosecutor of Buenos Aires told the US journalist George Neumayr (Spectator.org, August 22).
The Argentinian author Antonio Caponnetto told Neumayr that during his theological studies Bergoglio had the nickname “Machiavelli”.
Argentina’s former ambassador to the Holy See, Santiago Estrada, did not want to criticize his friend Francis but noticed Bergoglio's “inexplicable” promotion and protection of the homosexual Argentinian Bishop Zanchetta.
Picture: Santiago Estrada, George Neumayr
