Francis Ends Celibacy
Pope Francis has placed a request for Brazilian priests to be allowed to marry on the agenda of a forthcoming Synod on the Amazon region, Vatican sources told Il Messaggero. From the beginning it was clear that the Amazon Synod is only a pretext.
With the usual single-case tactic Francis took the decision to put a "partial lifting" of priestly celibacy up for discussion and a possible vote by Brazilian bishops. It followed a request by Modernist Cardinal Claudio Hummes who asked Francis to consider ordaining married men.
This means that Francis will again prefer an unthought change of external structures to a true reform of the Church.
Picture: © korea.net, CC BY-SA, #newsCzbepavasg
