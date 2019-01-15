Clicks45
Georg Ratzinger About Health Of Benedict XVI
Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, the brother of Benedict XVI told the press office of Regensburg diocese that his brother’s health is “about the same” as his own,
“He obviously experiences some limitations, but generally he is in good health, above all, he is mentally present and vital.”
Ratzinger turns 95 on January 15. He is almost blind and needs full-time care. Every evening he speaks with his brother on the phone.
Last February, Ratzinger said, that Benedict XVI suffers from a dangerous neuropathy.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsGzjweiqquy
