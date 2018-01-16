Carmen Franco Has Died

Carmen Franco (91), the only daughter of the Generalissimo Francesco Franco, died on December 29 after a battle with cancer. Her funeral mass was celebrated in the Jesuit church San Francisco de Borja in Madrid by Valencia Cardinal Antonio Cañizares on January 11. Carmen had seven children.Her father ruled Spain from 1939 to 1975. He prevented Spain from becoming a soviet-like regime saving ten-thousands of priests, nuns and lay-Catholics from being slaughtered by the Spanish Communists.