Francis: Who Holds "Extreme" Religious Views of "Anti-Homosexuality" Or "Anti-Abortion" Doesn't Have Human Heart

Pope Francis received British joker Stephen Amos, 51, who introduced himself as “non-religious” and a “gay man” who doesn't “feel” accepted, reports Mirror.co.uk (April 18).Amos was accompanied by a BBC team because the meeting was part of a pro-gay TV show about “stars” having audiences with Francis.Repeating gay-propaganda, Francis told Amos, that “giving more importance to the adjective [gay] rather than to the noun [man], is not good.”“There are people that prefer to select or discard people because of the adjective; these people don’t have a human heart,” Francis ranted, "It does not matter who you are, or how you live your life – you do not lose your dignity.”Francis habitually uses “adjectives” like “paedophiliac” to “select” people and to use zero-mercy against them.At this point even Mirror.co.uk notes that Francis' answer is a “departure” from the Catholic Faith.Amos admitted that he had no intention to accept an opinion other than his own, “If it had been the [correct] answer I was expecting I would have walked out.”But now Amos believes that the lie Francis told him, will have “ramifications around the world.”Amos explains, “He’s saying those who hold extreme religious views of anti-homosexuality or anti-abortion don’t have a human heart and that is huge.”