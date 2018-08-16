Language
Pagan Symbol On Francis‘ Liturgical Vestments

The Mass vestments for Pope Francis' upcoming Dublin World Meeting of Families (August 22-26) feature a triple spiral.

Father Damian McNeice, the master of ceremonies for the event confirmed on WorldMeeting2018.ie (August 15) that the symbolism draws from "Celtic imagery". Spirals can be found on many ancient stones and monuments of Ireland’s past.

McNeice claims that the pre-Christian symbol also represents the Holy Trinity.

For the mass-distribution of Communion during Francis' Mass, 4,000 ciboria and 200 chalices have been produced.

DefendTruth
Let’s not forget that JPII wore vestments that were way more weird than these.... On many more occasions.
HerzMariae
Are they biodegradable?
Lisi Sterndorfer
Is the one on the right supposed to be red?
Tesa
The seventies called. They want their vestments back.
AlexBKaiser
666 symbolism?
