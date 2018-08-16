Pagan Symbol On Francis‘ Liturgical Vestments

World Meeting of Families

The Mass vestments for Pope Francis' upcoming Dublin(August 22-26) feature a triple spiral.Father Damian McNeice, the master of ceremonies for the event confirmed on WorldMeeting2018.ie (August 15) that the symbolism draws from "Celtic imagery". Spirals can be found on many ancient stones and monuments of Ireland’s past.McNeice claims that the pre-Christian symbol also represents the Holy Trinity.For the mass-distribution of Communion during Francis' Mass, 4,000 ciboria and 200 chalices have been produced.