Synod: Woman Dresses as "Priest", Bishops As Laymen, Female Indio Breastfeeds Animal

Amazonian items are displayed on the marble altars of Santa Maria in Traspontina, a Roman church in the street Via della Conciliazione.
The objects include Pachamama-idols, rattles, bowls, nets, and a boat. The event is called “Amazonia: Casa Comun.”
The church also hosts a daily Amazon show. During one of them, a woman participated dressed as a priest (article picture) while Synod bishops showed up as laymen in white shirts and suits.
During another event, a woman sitting in a canoe was lifted up by participants for fun in front of the altar.
One poster in the church shows a naked woman breastfeeding an animal as a proof that "everything is connected" (picture below).
According to CatholicNewsAgency.com (October 10), the event is organised by a group backed by the Latin American Francis bishops and Adveniat and Misereor, the two relief organisations of the German bishops who likely pay for it.
