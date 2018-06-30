Language
Official Apostasy: First German Diocese Introduces Protestant Communion

Paderborn Archbishop Hans-Josef Becker is the first German bishop to officially introduce [heretical] intercommunion, that de facto was practiced for decades in Germany.

According to the Westfalenblatt (June 30), Becker told his priests that he expects them to act according to a heretical text which recently was published by the German bishops.

In “individual cases” [meaning: in all cases] the priests should [meaning: are obliged to] give Communion to Protestants, Becker told Westfalenblatt.

This means that the German apostasy from the Church is now officially accomplished.

Picture: Hans-Josef Becker, © Pressestelle Erzbistum Paderborn, CC BY-SA
