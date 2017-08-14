클릭 수35
Abuse Claims As A Pretext To Attack Confession
A Child abuse royal commission in Australia wants to force priests to report details of sexual abuse received during confession. Priests, who fail to report information about child sexual abuse heard during confession, would face criminal charges.
A priest who would obey to such a regulation, would break the seal of confession, an offence, that implies his removal from the priesthood.
