Bergoglian Fury
“Who am I to judge” said Francis… the city of Illinois went deadlock for days on legalizing homosexual unions, until they heard the beautiful words of Francis, same sex union was legalized by the votes of “Catholics”, can you imagine souls falling to hell because of this…
“Proselytism is a solemn nonsense” how many souls don’t hear the good news of Jesus and the beauty of Catholicism because of this quote? Bergoglian priests obeyed…
“The old covenant isn’t broken” (Evangelii Gaudium 247) God Almighty says the opposite in Jer 31:31-34 but Bergoglio’s wiser than God, our Forefathers or any Council, so the Vatican in 2015 told the world we shouldn’t evangelize Jews, making a lot of demons happy as Jewish souls won’t hear the good news of Jesus anymore, making them available to hell.
“BUT…” When the “humble pope” proclaims sound doctrine, and puts a “BUT” afterwards, you can hear the cheers by the enemies of God everywhere… Evangelii Gaudium 213 and 214 speaks beautifully about life of the unborn until a “BUT”:
214 “Precisely because this involves the internal consistency of our message about the value of the human person, the Church cannot be expected to change her position on this question. I want to be completely honest in this regard. This is not something subject to alleged reforms or “modernizations”. It is not “progressive” to try to resolve problems by eliminating a human life. On the other hand, it is also true that we have done little to adequately accompany women in very difficult situations, where abortion appears as a quick solution to their profound anguish, especially when the life developing within them is the result of rape or a situation of extreme poverty. Who can remain unmoved before such painful situations?”
On the other hand is that “BUT”… now can you imagine a catholic woman, victim of rape or with extreme poverty situation with a conflict between faith and the world’s logic, then reads this beautiful piece or is advised by someone acting on this 214 and gets an abortion? What if she dies afterwards, will the strange teaching on 214 or the logic of the world save her soul?
Souls to hell… that same place Francis don’t believe in, as he has told his atheist friend twice: “hell doesn’t exist and bad souls just disappear”, many say he didn’t said that, but the proof is in his fruits as the Vatican won’t show anything from the interview, I’ll give you the evidence:
1) In his autobiography on page 12 he says about atheists: "I do not approach the relationship in order to 'proselytize', or convert the atheists; I respect him and I show myself as I am. Where there is knowledge, there begins to appear esteem, affection and friendship. I do not have any type of reluctance, nor would I say that his life is condemned"
2) November 26 2014 he says: "It is beautiful to think of this, to think of Heaven. All of us will be up there together, all of us!"
3) Amoris Laetitia 297: “No one is condemned forever, that is not the logic of the Gospel.”
4) Each interview brings something contrary to the faith, a scandal, yet Francis keeps giving the same atheist guy Scalfari, an interview, fool me once, fool me twice but every time? This is on purpose…
Now there’s a lot of heretical and strange things Francis has teached to relativize the faith and sadly he has succeeded, as most Catholics don’t know their faith well, this is not a case of “personal believe”, he has said coming back from the Philippines: “….all of my homilies, exhortations and messages ARE teachings.”
Now do you read exactly what I’m saying, it doesn’t take a seer or an angel to see, souls are being sent to hell because of his diabolical intentions, this confusion it’s on purpose, to achieve what no other false prophet could: The corruption of all souls.
Muslims, Jews, Baptists, Lutherans, all Evangelicals and false faiths are being touched by this dictator of lies, with the one true Church to be the home of all sinners as one in the eyes of God; it’ll be the one world religion that freemasons so desperately crave to please their Master.
Through Francis rotten fruits and his secretary Parolin at Bilderberg (elite freemason gathering), have revealed their hand.
Souls are being lost as we speak, the Bergoglian fury as reach all the corners of the world faster and it is being push hard upon us at every liberal mass out there as the “new evangelization”
Open your eyes people… it’ll get worse before it gets better, more souls are at risk.
God bless you, a big hug in Jesus Christ. Amen
