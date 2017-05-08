Pope Summarises Fátima: „Saving Sinners From Hell“

On the occasion of the 100th centenary of the first apparitions of Our Lady in Fátima, Portugal, Pope Francis wrote a letter to his envoy to Fátima, Cardinal Zenon Grocholewski (77). Francis summarises the requests of Our Lady of Fátima in the following way:- sincere conversion- penance- assiduous prayer- Consecration to Her Immaculate Heart- restoring peace- saving the sinners from eternal damnation