Clicks58
Vatican: Synodality According to Pope Francis
Vatican analyst Andrea Gagliarducci points out today on mondayvatican.com, that Pope Francis likes to talk about synodality, „but in the end, it is he alone who always makes the decisions.“ The Pope – according to Gagliarducci – ignores group consultations and simply accepts the „advice of those individuals with whom he speaks last“.
Gagliarducci has learned, that Francis personally participates in all kind of meetings in the Vatican, during which he never speaks out, but rather asks questions: „Every question is asked for the sake of the decision that he will make.“
Gagliarducci believes that the presence of the pope „is a sort of moral suasion with the aim of making everyone work the way he wants.“
DonkeyHotey on Flickr, CC BY-SA, #newsLeaakkqllx
Gagliarducci has learned, that Francis personally participates in all kind of meetings in the Vatican, during which he never speaks out, but rather asks questions: „Every question is asked for the sake of the decision that he will make.“
Gagliarducci believes that the presence of the pope „is a sort of moral suasion with the aim of making everyone work the way he wants.“
DonkeyHotey on Flickr, CC BY-SA, #newsLeaakkqllx