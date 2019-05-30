The Abuse-Hoax Is All About Money: Francis Kissed the Wrong Guy's Hands

Marek Lisiński, a former alcoholic and head of the Polish foundation “Have No Fear” which is dedicated to the abuse-victim business, has resigned in disgrace.
Accusations have surfaced that he extorted money from a “victim”, 29, claiming that he had pancreatic cancer. He also demanded money from the producers of a propaganda-film about alleged clerical abuses.
Pope Francis let himself be fooled by Lisiński on February 20 when during a meeting in the Vatican he kissed Lisiński's hands. Lisiński was then accompanied by two pro-gay and pro-abortion activists. Abortion is the worst abuse a child may suffer.
Lisiński who produced an “abuse report” full of false allegations, is known for his greed.
