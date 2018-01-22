Church Complains Because of Money - Not Because of Abortion

Toronto Catholic

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau requires organizations like the Church to sign off in favour of abortion if they want to receive money for funded students jobs in summer. Since this is about cash, priests and even bishops warn now of a “persecution” against Christians.The blog(January 21) asks where the bishops were when Trudeau for years was advocating for abortion and gay-pseudo-marriage. According to the blog, the bishops remained silent and even campaigned for him.In Mai 2017 Trudeau received Holy Communion from Montreal Archbisoph Christian Lepine who called this sacrilege “a gesture of hope”.