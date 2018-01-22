Language
Church Complains Because of Money - Not Because of Abortion

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau requires organizations like the Church to sign off in favour of abortion if they want to receive money for funded students jobs in summer. Since this is about cash, priests and even bishops warn now of a “persecution” against Christians.

The blog Toronto Catholic (January 21) asks where the bishops were when Trudeau for years was advocating for abortion and gay-pseudo-marriage. According to the blog, the bishops remained silent and even campaigned for him.

In Mai 2017 Trudeau received Holy Communion from Montreal Archbisoph Christian Lepine who called this sacrilege “a gesture of hope”.

aderito
Canadians were deceived by the good looks of this death idioligist ,secularist person > the problem in Canada is,that the MEDIA is mostly liberal secularists .The only chance is that , canadians mobilize ,to make sure he looses the next election
De Profundis
And if a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand. Mark 3:25
Jim Dorchak
Pretty boy.............
Josefine
Moreover, the Council bishops have probably also built up a billion world empire by the love to their monetary system, as church taxes, collections and many secular businesses...! They should also be worried about eternal judgment because of the crime of abortion.
www.dailykos.com/…/-Vatican-Corrup…
Josefine
Atheist rulers have already lost justice and the respect for the life of each human by the love to their monetary system.
For this reason they require discrimination and genocide.
