Clicks8
Catholic church is desecrated by pro-government groups in Venezuela
San Francisco, Zulia state, Venezuela - The church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, located in the San Francisco municipality, Zulia state, was used as a refuge by anti-Maduro protesters on Sunday, January 27. There was no respect for the church building. Armed groups entered and attacked the people who were there sheltered. Before leaving, they destroyed the place.
According to reports on social networks, the incident originated when a popular assembly was held on a square nearby the church. The political activity was one of the summoned for this Sunday by the president in charge, Juan Guaidó, to discuss about the amnesty bill that the National Assembly intends to pass next week.
The meeting was interrupted by several armed civilians, identified with pro-Maduro. Journalist Lenin Danieri from El Pitazo news reports that "there were about 40 people who arrived in vans identified with logos of the San Francisco City Hall. The attackers entered the square that is behind the temple. They all attacked with sticks."
When the group of Guaidó's supporters was attacked, they ran and sought refuge in the church. But their aggressors followed them and invaded the temple.
This is how those who were inside the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the twitter.com/hashtag/zulia (there were elderly and minors) attacked by paramilitary groups of regime of Maduro. Witnesses reported 6 INJURED, but there may be more- twitter.com/cristiancrespoj . twitter.com/hashtag/venezuela
twitter.com/…/108964212314884…
— Michael Welling (@WellingMichael) twitter.com/…/108970540261328…
A video posted by a priest filmed inside the desecrated church reports that a mass was being celebrated at that moment, and when government members stormed the church they attacked both people who had searched refuge in the temple and the mass attendants, giving shots with firearms, destroying part of the church ornamentation, assaulting the parish priest, Fr. Andy Sanchez and desecrating the Eucharist:
Source: Efecto Cocuyo News
According to reports on social networks, the incident originated when a popular assembly was held on a square nearby the church. The political activity was one of the summoned for this Sunday by the president in charge, Juan Guaidó, to discuss about the amnesty bill that the National Assembly intends to pass next week.
The meeting was interrupted by several armed civilians, identified with pro-Maduro. Journalist Lenin Danieri from El Pitazo news reports that "there were about 40 people who arrived in vans identified with logos of the San Francisco City Hall. The attackers entered the square that is behind the temple. They all attacked with sticks."
When the group of Guaidó's supporters was attacked, they ran and sought refuge in the church. But their aggressors followed them and invaded the temple.
This is how those who were inside the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the twitter.com/hashtag/zulia (there were elderly and minors) attacked by paramilitary groups of regime of Maduro. Witnesses reported 6 INJURED, but there may be more- twitter.com/cristiancrespoj . twitter.com/hashtag/venezuela
twitter.com/…/108964212314884…
— Michael Welling (@WellingMichael) twitter.com/…/108970540261328…
A video posted by a priest filmed inside the desecrated church reports that a mass was being celebrated at that moment, and when government members stormed the church they attacked both people who had searched refuge in the temple and the mass attendants, giving shots with firearms, destroying part of the church ornamentation, assaulting the parish priest, Fr. Andy Sanchez and desecrating the Eucharist:
Source: Efecto Cocuyo News