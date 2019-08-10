Will Cardinal Pell Be Persecuted for His Prison Letter?

Australian regime authorities investigate whether Martyr Cardinal George Pell "broke prison rules” after a Twitter account published his letter to the group Cardinal George Pell Supporters.
A Victorian Department of [Un-]Justice spokeswoman said on Saturday, prisoners aren't allowed to post on social media or use the internet.
They are also not allowed to ask others to post on their behalf. The department will thoroughly investigate this social media activity, the spokeswoman told AAP.
Any prisoner found to be contravening prison regulations faces disciplinary action.
