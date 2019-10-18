Amazon Synod: Festival of Infantile Paganism

A group of priests, sisters and lay-people held hands or stood arm in arm around a blanket on which earth, food for an idol, scarves and candles were placed.
This happened in the now infamous Santa Maria in Traspontina church near the Vatican (video below by Twitter-user Eager Monk, October 18) and was part of a Candomblé ("dance in honour of the gods"), a relict from Afro-Brazilian pagan superstition.
Among the worshippers who turned their backs to the tabernacle, was the lesbian Emilie Smith. A woman repeated the text, pregnant with meaning: “To be only now, and always be one, to be all in each one, to be one.”
At another kindergarten event caught on camera, a group of alleged adults lifted up a tray and sang in Portuguese with the help of a rattle: "Everything is connected in this our common home."
