Amazon Synod: Festival of Infantile Paganism

A group of priests, sisters and lay-people held hands or stood arm in arm around a blanket on which earth, food for an idol, scarves and candles were placed.This happened in the now infamous Santa Maria in Traspontina church near the Vatican (video below by Twitter-user Eager Monk, October 18) and was part of a Candomblé ("dance in honour of the gods"), a relict from Afro-Brazilian pagan superstition.Among the worshippers who turned their backs to the tabernacle, was the lesbian Emilie Smith . A woman repeated the text, pregnant with meaning: “To be only now, and always be one, to be all in each one, to be one.”At another kindergarten event caught on camera , a group of alleged adults lifted up a tray and sang in Portuguese with the help of a rattle: "Everything is connected in this our common home."