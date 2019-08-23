Soccer Fans "Pray" in Cologne Cathedral (Video)

The fans of the football club FC Köln, Germany, will hold an ecumenical “prayer” in Cologne Cathedral on August 23 before a home match on the same day.For this occasion, the archdiocesan Domradio.de published (August 22) a video of a similar event in 2018.In the video (below) a priest, a Protestant preacher and hundreds of football fans wave the flags and scarves of their team.Although they are in the cathedral they behave as if they were in a stadium.