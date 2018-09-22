Language
Clicks
57
en.news 2

Francis Accepts Chinese State Bishop Openly Living in Concubinage

The Vatican has signed a deal with Communist China on appointing bishops (September 22). Details are not known yet.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin claimed on VaticanNews.va that for the first time in decades all the bishops in China are [allegedly] "in communion with the Bishop of Rome".

According to VaticanNews.va seven regime bishops are admitted to full ecclesial communion: Joseph Jincai, Joseph Bingzhang, Paul Shiyin, Joseph Xinhong, Joseph Yinglin, Joseph Fusheng and Vincent Silu.

When Shiyin was consecrated a bishop by the Chinese Communists in 2011, LaStampa.it wrote that he lives in a concubinage with a woman and has a child.

In the last decade, the persecution of Christians in China reached a peak with thousands of crosses removed, hundreds of Churches demolished and at least 300 Christians arrested.

#newsFecgevybjx
Share Like
More
Write a comment
DefendTruth
An act unseen since the Revolution of 1949, to mark today’s signing of Vatican-China accord on the appointment of bishops, Pope creates a new diocese on the Mainland – based in Chengde City – making it a suffragan of Beijing; no bishop yet announced.
Like
More
De Profundis
All that is known at the official level about the accord signed in Beijing today, September 22, by the Holy See and China is that “it concerns the appointment of bishops,” is “provisory” and “provides for periodic evaluations of its implementation.”
Like
More