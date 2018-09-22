Clicks57
Francis Accepts Chinese State Bishop Openly Living in Concubinage
The Vatican has signed a deal with Communist China on appointing bishops (September 22). Details are not known yet.
Cardinal Pietro Parolin claimed on VaticanNews.va that for the first time in decades all the bishops in China are [allegedly] "in communion with the Bishop of Rome".
According to VaticanNews.va seven regime bishops are admitted to full ecclesial communion: Joseph Jincai, Joseph Bingzhang, Paul Shiyin, Joseph Xinhong, Joseph Yinglin, Joseph Fusheng and Vincent Silu.
When Shiyin was consecrated a bishop by the Chinese Communists in 2011, LaStampa.it wrote that he lives in a concubinage with a woman and has a child.
In the last decade, the persecution of Christians in China reached a peak with thousands of crosses removed, hundreds of Churches demolished and at least 300 Christians arrested.
