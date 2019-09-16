Vow of Silence loophole

Clicks97
Ugh... @mattsixteen24 has called me out again. Ok, does anyone else want to agree with @mattsixteen24? I only thought it was humorous because no God-fearing, God-loving monk would wish to break a vow of silence... Sort of like the young religious brother I worked with last week that hasn't had a cell phone in 5 years because "it's not up to me". What a witness...
2. Thou shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.
Commands: reverence in speaking about God and holy things; the keeping of oaths and vows.
Forbids: blasphemy, the irreverent use of God's name (i.e. Jesus, Jesus Christ's name), speaking disrespectfully of holy things, false, oaths, and the breaking vows.
