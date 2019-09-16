Vow of Silence loophole

mattsixteen24 12 minutes ago

2. Thou shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.

Commands: reverence in speaking about God and holy things ; the keeping of oaths and vows.

Forbids : blasphemy, the irreverent use of God's name (i.e. Jesus, Jesus Christ's name), speaking disrespectfully of holy things , false, oaths, and the breaking vows.