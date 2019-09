Vow of Silence loophole

again

Ugh... @mattsixteen24 has called me out. Ok, does anyone else want to agree with @mattsixteen24 ? I only thought it was humorous because no God-fearing, God-loving monk would wish to break a vow of silence... Sort of like the young religious brother I worked with last week that hasn't had a cell phone in 5 years because "it's not up to me". What a witness...