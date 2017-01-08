The devotees of Mary will not go to hell 1/8/17 by Rafael María Molina Sánchez

"Santa Maria, never quite" San Bernardo



Our Mother and Lady, the Blessed Virgin, loves us immensely and is the shortest and safest way to reach Our Lord Jesus Christ. She just wants us to give back at least a small part of her immense love for us. Mary is responsible for protecting his devotees, like the eagle to their chicks, in life and

especially in the hour of death

and not allow any of them be condemned forever.

"If we could gather the love that all mothers of the world feel about their children still remain far from

her

love Mary for each of us individually

,

"

St. Alphonsus Liguori, Doctor of the Church



Therefore it is incompatible to want to be saved and not have much devotion to Mary, not remembering her habitually and not having details of devotion. To despise the devotion to the Virgin considering it little women or something of little importance is a mortal trap of the enemy that hates it. If the demons tremble when they hear the holy name of Mary for something it will be. They can not even pronounce his name.



The same saint tells this story in his famous work

Glories of Mary:

"In a town of Flanders, in the early seventeenth century, there were two friendly students who frequented taverns and brothels. One day, one of them retired earlier to his house and the other stayed longer in a brothel. The one who retired before used to pray at bedtime the three Hail Marys, though reluctantly and half asleep. In the middle of the night he awoke with a terrible vision.



He saw his friend lamenting desperately in flames and looking monstrous, who told him that when he left the brothel he was involved in a brawl, lost his life and was condemned. "The same thing would have happened to you if the Virgin interceded for you, since you prayed the three Hail Marys. " The next morning the young man realized that his friend had died. He understood the lesson and that he owed his salvation to Mary. Deeply moved, he abandoned his bad life, embraced religious and missionary life and years later died a martyr in Japan. "

Being devotee of Mary does not spare us the effort to fight against sin and the dislikes of life, but it does give us a special strength and protection.



It is possible that a devotee of Mary may have relapses into sin, but if you are sincere purpose of amendment, Maria will handle gradually release of the vices that chain and you

will die in God

's

grace.

It

is impossible for a devotee of Mary order,

this is one of the points most strongly emphasizing St. Alphonsus Liguori in his book "The Glories of Mary":

"She

will

reach her light, repentance, true sorrow for their sins, perseverance In virtue and at last to die in grace. "

For St. Alphonsus

devotion to Mary is a grace that God gives only to those who want

to

save:

"No sinner, however great, which is devoutly entrusted to Mary, become prey of hellfire

,

"

as revealed by the Lord to St. Catherine of Siena.

Do not abuse grace

Of course this does not mean that someone who habitually lives in sin, with no effort to get out of it, will be saved only by trusting that Mary will save him. It is necessary, of course, to have a sincere purpose of amendment.



If so, even if there are relapses, let us not doubt that Mary will guide us towards salvation. Praying the Holy Rosary is an ideal way to show devotion to Mary. Just as the three Hail Marys, the Holy Scapular, meditate on their Sorrows ...



The daily prayer of the Holy Rosary is the cornerstone of Marian devotion. If we do, we will be asking 50 times a day to the Virgin to pray for us at the hour of our death (it would be more than 18,000 times a year). Being the Virgin Our most loving Mother is materially impossible to ignore this supplication.



The prayer of the Holy Rosary, so recommended by the Popes and the Saints, is an express wish of the Virgin, from the time she was entrusted to Santo Domingo de Guzman until the apparitions of Lourdes and Fatima.



The only condition is that prayer is pious (that means if someone lived in sin without wanting to leave it, it would not be a pious Rosary but impious)



Praying the Rosary is to give Our Mother a precious crown of 50 flowers. The Hail Mary so pleases the Virgin for two reasons: in the first part she receives filial pamphlets from her children who extol the wonders God has made in her. The second part is a confident request where we ask you not to abandon us at any moment of our life and especially at the crucial moment of death, to settle our eternal destiny.



The Psalter Mariano de San Buenaventura, says:

"Lady, your devotees, they will not see eternal death".

And San Alfonso, Doctor of the Church, sentence:

"Never seen a humble soul and lover of Mary pay".

Rafael María Molina Sánchez