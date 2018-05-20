Homophobia Does Not Exist, Is Totalitarian Invention, Cardinal Müller

costanzamiriano.com

„Homophobia simply does not exist“, said Cardinal Gerhard Müller.Talking to the Italian journalist Costanza Miriano on her blog(May 17), Müller rather pointed out that homophobia is “an invention and an instrument” to dominate the thinking of others.He compared the homosexual ideology with totalitarian regimes like National Socialism or Communism that used to put dissenters into psychiatric clinics.Further, Müller expressed his regret that some bishops lack the courage to speack the truth about homosexuality, “They do not understand that 'homophobia' is a deception to threaten people.”