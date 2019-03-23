Old Rite Monastery Le Barroux Closes Its Boarding School

Abbot Louis-Marie de Geyer of Le Barroux, France, announced in his March letter to friends that the monastery's boarding school will be closed down in summer.The school with about fifty pupils has been operating for ten years. In 2014, Avignon diocese recognized it.In his letter de Geyer writes that the task of running a school is exhausting for a monastery which is leading a monastic life.He admits that the project was started without a sufficient strategy how to run it long-term.