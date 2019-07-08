Lady Gaga Parish Priest Finally Removed

Father John Duffell, 75, the parish priest of New York’s Blessed Sacrament Parish, was suspended indefinitely on July 1 for serial [homo]sexual misconduct with an adult.At a 2011 conference at Jesuit Fordham University, Duffell told a participant to lie to Church authorities about homosexual attraction in order to be accepted for seminary formation.He was pictured in an Instagram photo with Lady Gaga in 2016. A year later, his parish’s “gay fellowship” partnered with Lady Gaga’s gay-foundation to hold a fundraising dance at the church hall.Last month, his “gay fellowship” sponsored a staged reading of the gay-play “Love! Valour! Compassion!” by the homosexual Terrence McNally.Had Duffell promoted Catholic doctrine the way he promoted gay ideology, his bishop had removed him a long time ago.