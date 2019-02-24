Clicks30
Francis Nails It: “Feminism Ends Up Being Machismo With Skirt”
Pope Francis spoke at the sex abuse summit (February 22) about giving more Church functions to women.
At the same time he warned of an [already rampant] “ecclesiastical feminism.”
He explained that “every feminism ends up being a machismo with a skirt”. Feminists don’t wear skirts.
In social media Francis obtained approval for this statement. Somebody pointing out that even a broken clock is right twice a day.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsOowkugbwas
