World Famous German Cathedral Immortalises Francis As A Demon

Cologne Cathedral has put a gargoyle on the façade of the main entrance representing Pope Francis, katholisch.de reported on October 27.A gargoyle is a carved or formed figure, originally with a spout designed to convey water from the roof and away from the side of a building. The primary use of the gargoyle is to illustrate evil.The Francis gargoyle is merely decorative without connection to rain-water. The Cathedral’s master builder Peter Füssenich confirmed that it is meant to depict Francis.