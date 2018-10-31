Language
Clicks
85
en.news

World Famous German Cathedral Immortalises Francis As A Demon

Cologne Cathedral has put a gargoyle on the façade of the main entrance representing Pope Francis, katholisch.de reported on October 27.

A gargoyle is a carved or formed figure, originally with a spout designed to convey water from the roof and away from the side of a building. The primary use of the gargoyle is to illustrate evil.

The Francis gargoyle is merely decorative without connection to rain-water. The Cathedral’s master builder Peter Füssenich confirmed that it is meant to depict Francis.

#newsHsywvsraqu
Share Like
More
Write a comment