Again: Francis Ignores Kneeler In Front Of Blessed Sacrament (Video)

Unlike his predecessors, Pope Francis has little interest in the feast of Corpus Christ.In Italy and the Vatican, Corpus Christi was celebrated on Sunday, June 23. But Francis showed up only at the end of the procession which was lead by his vicar for Rome, Cardinal Angelo de Donatis.Although it was known from previous years and similar occasions, that Francis refuses to kneel in front of the Blessed Sacrament, a big kneeler was put in front of the altar where the monstrance was placed.But Francis placed himself between the kneeler and the altar, ignoring the kneeler.As always, he did not bend his knees before the Blessed Sacrament while he otherwise loves kneeling, especially in front of migrants, prisoners, homosexuals or politicians.