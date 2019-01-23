Active "Love"-Life of Gay Priests in Paterson Diocese

Michael Hichborn has published on ChurchMilitant.com (January 21) selfies showing two undressed priests of Paterson diocese, New Jersey, USA, embracing and kissing each other.The selfies were sent in November to Paterson Bishop Arthur Serratelli and several members of his staff. They didn't act.The two priests are Polish-born Father Marcin Bradtke (ordained in 2016) and the Colombia-born Father Dulibber Gonzalez (ordained in 2018).According to Hichborn, Bishop Serratelli has a history of bringing homosexual seminarians into the country.