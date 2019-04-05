Clicks255
Priest Apologizes For Burning Books

Father Rafał Jarosiewicz of Gdansk, Poland, has qualified his burning of books including Harry Potter and pagan items as "unfortunate."

Jarosiewicz said on Twitter (April 2) that he had no intention to condemn specific authors or religions,

“If anyone took my action this way, I would like to apologise.” He then stressed that he doesn't want to generate more emotions, “I’m very sorry once again.”

Now Jarosiewicz is facing criticism on social media for his cowardly recantation.

Pictures of the burning

Lalanz
Lukewarm priests like this are killing the faith
mattsixteen24
Sad.
