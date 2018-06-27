Clicks8
Francis Allowed German Intercommunion With His Signature
The radical Munich Cardinal Marx met Pope Francis on June 11 and wrote a summary of the meeting which Pope Francis signed on June 12 with “F 12-6-18”. The signed text was published by the German bishops on June 27.
Marx’ summary states that the letter of Archbishop Luis Ladaria, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, provides guidance and a framework for interpretation but “no instruction for the action of the Bishops’ Conference”.
Further, the Francis approved text states that the German guidance can be published as an "aid to orientation".
Only on June 21, Francis had stated that he had approved Ladaria’s letter according to which the guidance is “not mature” enough to be published.
