Imam Will Be Allowed to Teach Catholic Religious Education

The Imam Hamdan Al Zeqri, 33, will be a doctor of [Catholic] religious sciences in Florence, Italy, on October 15.He immigrated 16 years ago from Yemen. The degree allows him to teach Catholic religion in State schools. "I remain a Muslim, but I love Jesus, because Islam and Christ are very close," he told VanityFair.it (October 8).Florence Archdiocese paid for his theological studies, although Al Zeqri works in an aerospace company. The local Islamic Community welcomed his studies as a consolidation of “inter-religious dialogue.”Al Zeqri stresses that the archdiocese didn’t make any attempt to evangelize him [likely because they need to be evangelized first].His dissertation is about Islamic prison ministry in which Al Zeqri engages as an Imam.