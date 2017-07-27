English Bishops: Homosexual „Love“ Equal to Normal Love

Department of Education and Formation

In March theof the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales published a guideline for teachers called “Learning to Love” about Catholic relationship and sex education.Deacon Nick Donnelly points out on Twitter (July 26) that the document “equates homosexual ‘love’ with heterosexual love”. The document writes about high forms of love emphasising that bonds of love "exist just as powerfully in relationships between people of the same sex as it does in heterosexual relationships.”The bishops “applaud the great progress that has been made in countering all forms of discrimination against homosexuality”.